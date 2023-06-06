Tottenham confirm Ange Postecoglou as new manager

Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed the appointment of Ange Postecoglou as their permanent new manager.

The Australian coach steered Celtic to the domestic treble this season and takes his first role in the Premier League, having also managed his national side between 2013 and 2017.

“Ange brings a positive mentality and a fast, attacking style of play. He has a strong track record of developing players and an understanding of the importance of the link from the academy – everything that is important to our club,” chairman Daniel Levy said in a statement.

“We are excited to have Ange join us as we prepare for the season ahead.”