Moyes gives update on players after AZ Alkmaar fans try to invade West Ham section

West Ham players tried to step in after AZ Alkmaar fans tried to attack a Hammers section as they had family and friends behind the dugout, David Moyes has said.

Players including Michail Antonio, Said Benrahma, Aaron Cresswell and Flynn Downes climbed over the advertising hoardings in a bid to stop the trouble.

Moyes, whose 87-year-old father David Snr was at the match, said: “Most of their family and friends were in there. That was probably the reason for the reaction.”

