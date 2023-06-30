Will we see the next generation of talent at this year’s Wimbledon?

We may be seeing the emergence of the next generation of tennis talent at Wimbledon 2023, following on from the likes of Roger Federer, Serena Williams, Rafa Nadal and Andy Murray. With a US Open and Queens title under his belt, Carlos Alcaraz is looking promising but he does have to overcome Novak Djokovic, who continues to reign supreme. Meanwhile, in the absence of Serena Williams, several rivalries are beginning to bubble up in the women’s game. With Russian and Belarusian allowed back, there’s plenty to keep this year’s event unpredictable.

