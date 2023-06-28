‘Very high’ expectations on England’s Lionesses at World Cup, Georgia Stanway says

Georgia Stanway has said expectation on England is “very high” ahead of the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

The Lionesses have been training ahead of their competition opener against Haiti on 22 July.

“Yeah, [expectation] is very high, I think it’s pretty crazy because the last few weeks have just flown by,” Stanway told reporters.

Jess Carter, meanwhile, insisted she is not thinking about the expectations that surround England after their success in the European Championships last year.

“I think we can just focus on what we can do right,” she said.