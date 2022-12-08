Raheem Sterling is set to return to Qatar before Saturday’s World Cup 2022 quarter-final against France.

The England winger flew back to the UK last Sunday, following a break-in at his family home.

He missed the 3-0 win over Senegal to “prioritise the well-being” of his three young children.

Sterling is now expected to rejoin the England squad in Al Wakrah on Friday, ahead of a crunch fixture against France.

His representative had said the footballer’s family was at home last Saturday when the “armed intruders” broke in.

