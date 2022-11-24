A pair of Welsh sisters spent a chunk of their housing deposit on a once-in-a-lifetime trip to Qatar for the World Cup.

Lauren and Kerrin McNie shared their story on Good Morning Britain, ahead of their nation’s second game.

“I had the deposit saved up, but when we qualified, I diverted some of the money I had saved towards the trip,” Lauren explained.

“I can take another couple of years, save up a bit more and get a house when the time is right, once I’ve seen my country at the World Cup.”

