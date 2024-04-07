Relaxed Drew McIntyre mocks Seth Rollins ahead of WrestleMania 40: ‘Arrogant junkie’

Drew McIntyre appeared to be relaxed as he teased his WrestleMania night two fight against Seth Rollins, despite telling WWE World he will leave the industry if he doesn’t win.

“If I can’t win against Seth Rollins on Sunday, I... quite frankly, I shouldn’t be in this industry. I’ll leave WWE,” the Scottish wrestler told Byron Saxton at the fan convention.

However, McIntyre posted a video of himself on social media leaning back on a chair ahead of the event, writing that Sunday night would be “the easiest payday of my life.”

He described his opponent as an “arrogant junkie” as he watched Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Roman Reigns beat Cody Rhodes and Rollins.