Novak Djokovic was filmed arriving at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport on Wednesday ahead of Olympics.

The tennis world number 1 last week confirmed he would be attending the postponed Tokyo 2020 games. He tweeted that he had booked his flight and was proud to represent Serbia at the games in Japan.

The 34-year-old won his sixth Wimbledon men’s singles title on 11 July.

Several high-profile tennis players, including Roger Federer and Serena Williams, have said they would not take part in the Olympics which kick off on Friday.