Olympic athlete Rhys McClenaghan has debunked suggestions that beds in Tokyo’s Olympic Village have been designed to prevent competitors from having sex.

The 21-year-old Irish gymnast filmed himself jumping up and down on his cardboard bed to prove how robust they are, before uploading the video to Twitter.

“In today’s episode of fake news at the Olympic Games, the beds that are meant to be anti-sex,” he said.

“They are made out of cardboard, yes, apparently they are meant to break under any sudden movements... it’s fake news!”

Rather than discouraging intimacy, the recycled cardboard beds are designed to be environmentally friendly.