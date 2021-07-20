The Covid-19 isolation bubble set up at the Tokyo Olympic Village is already “broken”, a prominent public health expert has warned.

Prof. Jean-Loup Chappelet, a former member of the IOC, also suggested that Japan is “well prepared” to host the Games despite the situation looking “not good”.

The Olympics are due to begin on Friday, but organisers are facing calls to cancel the event amid rising coronavirus cases and on Tuesday, the head of the organising committee refused to rule out a last-minute cancellation.