Protesters in Tokyo are calling for the cancellation of the Olympic Games, with demonstrations across the city on the eve of the opening ceremony.

Demonstrators took to the streets with megaphones, banners and signs reading anti-Olympic messages.

Calls for the cancellation come amid a spike of coronavirus cases in Japan but despite fears, the event is already under way.

Baseball, softball, shooting and football competition has started ahead of the Games’ opening ceremony, which is scheduled to take place on Friday evening.