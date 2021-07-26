Japanese skateboarder Momiji Nishiya has won Olympic gold at just 13-years-old.

The teenager won the women’s street skateboarding event on Monday, becoming the second-youngest champion in summer Olympics history.

Aged 13 years and 330 days, Nishiya is behind only American diver Marjorie Gestring, who won gold at the age of 13 years and 267 days in 1936.

The average age of the podium for the women’s street skateboarding event in Tokyo was 14 years 191 days, making it the youngest-ever podium in the Games’ history.

Brazil’s Rayssa Leal, also 13, came second, with Japan’s Funa Nakayama, 16, finishing third.