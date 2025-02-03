Armed police shoot knife out of Florida man’s hand

Body camera footage shows the moment a police officer in Florida disarms a suspected thief by shooting the knife out of his hand.

A 50-year-old man had attempted to rob a Seacoast Bank and then barricaded himself inside a house, prompting a standoff with deputies, according to Martin County Sheriff's Office.

For more than an hour, the man refused to surrender and continued to wave a large knife in and out of a bedroom door where he was holed up.

Once disarmed, he emerged from the room and surrendered without further incident. He was arrested and charged with attempted armed robbery and aggravated assault.