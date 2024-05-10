The Gamer Skill Index

Revealing the best places for gaming in the UK and the country’s most successful players

In recent decades, video games have grown from a relatively niche hobby into one of the world’s fastest-growing industries, with the market set to reach a value of $189.3bn in 20241. However, while gaming has become one of the most popular forms of entertainment, gamers face several challenges that could prevent them from having fun.

As video games have become a core part of the entertainment mix, we at Independent Advisor Broadband have conducted a study to assess the video game landscape in the UK. We looked at various factors, including the availability of fast broadband, the games with the happiest online communities and the games with the most successful British esports players.

Manchester is the best city overall for gamers

Manchester

Gaming score: 8.12

Manchester tops the list, boasting a robust median download speed of 79.7Mbps and nearly universal 4G coverage at 99.91 per cent. The city has a high level of engagement with gaming content, evidenced by a substantial number of annual searches for the top 10 games (117,939) per 100,000 people. It also has a strong job market for gaming, with 14 gaming jobs per 100,000 people and several gaming company headquarters.

Bristol

Gaming score: 7.44

Bristol shines with the joint second-highest median download speed on the list at 125.0Mbps and impressive 4G coverage of 99.55 per cent. Although annual searches for gaming-related content are slightly lower than in Manchester, the presence of gaming jobs and company headquarters, alongside a Tech Innovation Index score of 2.7, make it a significant hub for gamers.

Edinburgh

Gaming score: 6.32

With the same high download speed as Bristol, Edinburgh’s gaming environment is slightly hindered by lower 4G coverage at 93.24 per cent. It has fewer annual searches for games and a moderate presence of gaming jobs and company headquarters. However, its Tech Innovation Index score of 6.3 is notable, reflecting its broader tech-friendly ecosystem.

Gamers in Worthing have the best overall internet experience

Rank Council Superfast Gigabit Full fibre Mean download speed (Mbps) Mean upload speed (Mbps) Broadband score 1 Worthing District 99.80% 98.00% 91.20% 215 67 9.56 2 Barking and Dagenham 99.40% 95.80% 86.60% 265.5 75.3 9.33 3 Coventry District 99.10% 98.20% 95.60% 222.5 81.7 9.28 4 Milton Keynes 99.50% 94.90% 94.90% 176.3 98.2 9.23 5 City of Derby 99.60% 97.90% 83.60% 185.8 68 9.19 6 West Northamptonshire

99.40% 93.80% 91.50% 191.3 89.5 9.12 7 Newham 99.50% 93.00% 81.90% 212.5 127.9 9.09 8 City of Kingston upon Hull 99.70% 99.70% 99.70% 166.4 57.9 9.08 9 Cambridge District 99.40% 94.70% 82.00% 183.5 103 8.97 10 Slough 99.30% 94.10% 83.30% 200.9 79.2 8.94

Worthing District

Broadband score: 9.56

Worthing has the best overall internet in the UK, with a broadband score of 9.56, making it an excellent location for online gaming. This West Sussex seaside town has average download speeds of 215Mbps and upload speeds of 67Mbps. Coverage for different broadband types is also high, with 99.9 per cent of homes having access to superfast internet, while 98 per cent have access to gigabit broadband and 91.2 per cent can access full fibre.

Barking and Dagenham

Broadband score: 9.33

Barking and Dagenham has the second-best internet in the country, with a broadband score of 9.33. Gamers here can enjoy average download speeds of 265.5Mbps and upload speeds of 75.3Mbps. Over 99 per cent of homes can access superfast internet, with 95.8 per cent coverage for gigabit broadband and 86.6 per cent availability for full fibre.

Coventry District

Broadband score: 9.28

Coventry has the third-best internet in the UK, with a broadband score of 9.28. This Midlands city could be a great place to enjoy your favourite video games, with average download speeds of 222.5Mbps and upload speeds of 81.7Mbps. Gamers in Coventry will also benefit from widespread broadband coverage, with superfast internet available in 99.1 per cent of homes, while 98.2 per cent can access gigabit broadband, and 95.6 per cent have access to a full fibre connection.

Online gaming is most difficult in the Shetland Islands

Rank Council Superfast Gigabit Full fibre Mean download speed (Mbps) Mean upload speed (Mbps) Broadband score 1 Shetland Islands 76.90% 5.70% 5.70% 43.3 9.4 0.02 2 Na h-Eileanan an Iar 80.50% 6.40% 6.40% 30.8 10.4 0.04 3 Perth and Kinross 89.10% 46.00% 17.70% 55.4 10.3 0.23 4 Angus 89.50% 40.00% 26.80% 51.2 12.9 0.25 5 Argyll and Bute 87.60% 15.30% 15.30% 77.2 13.6 0.28 6 Aberdeenshire 88.30% 35.90% 35.90% 54.6 14.6 0.33 7 Highland 84.90% 36.50% 36.50% 64.3 17.2 0.42 8 Mid Devon District 88.30% 43.10% 43.10% 72.8 15.8 0.62 9 Dumfries and Galloway 92.40% 34.20% 34.20% 77.6 21.8 0.69 10 Powys 88.60% 46.70% 46.70% 67.1 15.8 0.71

Shetland Islands

Broadband score: 0.02

The Shetland Islands have the lowest broadband score in the UK at just 0.02, making it a very difficult place for gamers to pursue their hobby. Average download speeds in the area are just 43.3Mbps, while the average upload speed is a measly 9.4Mbps. Superfast internet is available in 76.9 per cent of homes, but only 5.7 per cent have access to gigabit or full fibre broadband.

Na h-Eileanan an Iar

Broadband score: 0.04

Na h-Eileanan an Iar, formerly known as the Western Isles, has the second-worst internet in the UK with a broadband score of 0.04. Gamers here may experience considerable difficulty playing online, with average download speeds of 30.8Mbps and upload speeds of 10.4Mbps.

Perth and Kinross

Broadband score: 0.23

Perth and Kinross saw the third-lowest broadband score in the UK at just 0.23. Average download speeds of 55.4Mbps and upload speeds of 10.3Mbps could make gaming difficult in the area.

Rachel Sadler, Broadband Deals expert, comments:

“This data highlights the difficulty that people in more remote areas can face when trying to access reliable high-speed broadband.

“Additionally, we can see coverage can vary considerably depending on the region you’re in. Scotland accounts for all three of the worst UK locations for broadband while also having eight of the bottom 10, while England and Wales have only one area from each with poor broadband provision.”

Broadband factor Best area Highest score Worst area Lowest score Superfast availability Blackpool & Epsom and Newell 99.90% City of London 66.30% Gigabit availability City of Kingston upon Hull 99.70% Shetland Islands 5.70% Full fibre availability City of Kingston upon Hull 99.70% Shetland Islands 5.70% Mean download speed (Mbps) City of Southampton 286.9 Na h-Eileanan an Iar 30.8 Mean upload speed (Mbps) City of Southampton 183.3 Shetland Islands 9.4

The best UK locations for superfast broadband are Blackpool and the combined area of Epsom and Newell, with 99.9 per cent availability in both. Meanwhile, Kingston upon Hull is the best UK location for gigabit and full fibre availability, with 99.7 per cent coverage for both broadband types.

The City of London has the lowest availability for superfast broadband at 66.3 per cent, while the Shetland Islands have the least access to gigabit and full fibre internet at just 5.7 per cent each.

Southampton has the best internet speeds in the country, with average download speeds of 286.9Mbps and upload speeds of 183.3Mbps. Meanwhile, Na h-Eileanan an Iar has the slowest average download speed of 30.8Mbps, and the Shetland Islands have the slowest upload speeds, averaging just 9.4Mbps.

Gamers in Northern Ireland look up hacks and cheats the most often

Rank Name Population Hack searches Searches per 100,000 1 Northern Ireland 1,903,175 960 50.44 2 Wales 3,107,494 1,410 45.37 3 Scotland 5,479,900 2,220 40.51 4 England 56,490,048 22,860 40.47

We looked at the number of Google searches for several search terms related to cheating in video games and calculated the rate of searches per 100,000 people. We can see that gamers in Northern Ireland are most likely to search for hacks and cheats, with 50.44 searches per 100,000 people. England has the lowest rate of searches at 40.47 per 100,000.

Manchester gamers are most likely to search for video game hacks and cheats

Rank City Population Hacks searches Searches per 100,000 1 Manchester 470,411 550 116.92 2 Bristol 425,232 460 108.18 3 Southampton 249,604 150 60.10 4 Newcastle upon Tyne 286,468 300 104.72 5 Liverpool 506,552 530 104.63 6 Leeds 536,321 530 98.82 7 Edinburgh 505,310 470 93.01 8 Coventry 344,322 300 87.13 9 Brighton and Hove 277,106 220 79.39 10 Birmingham 1,121,408 880 78.47 11 Stoke-on-Trent 260,602 120 46.05 12 Belfast 293,298 210 71.60 13 Sheffield 500,552 320 63.93 14 Cardiff 348,546 220 63.12 15 Glasgow 631,690 380 60.16 16 Kingston upon Hull 270,806 160 59.08 17 Derby 275,599 160 58.06 18 London 8,776,535 4,830 55.03 19 Leicester 406,588 210 51.65 20 Nottingham 299,797 150 50.03

Manchester

Searches per 100,000 people: 116.92

Of the 20 largest UK cities, gamers in Manchester are the most likely to search for hacks and cheats, with 116.92 searches per 100,000 people. In contrast, Nottingham saw the lowest rate of searches for video game hacks, with 50.03 searches per 100,000 people.

Bristol

Searches per 100,000 people: 108.18

Bristol saw 460 searches for video game hacks and cheats, which translates to the second-highest rate of 108.18 searches per 100,000 people. This is almost double the rate seen in London, where there were 55.03 searches per 100,000 people.

Newcastle upon Tyne

Searches per 100,000 people: 104.72

Newcastle upon Tyne has the third-highest rate of searches for hacks and cheats in video games at 104.72 per 100,000 people, taken from a total of 280 searches. Only four cities in our study recorded search rates higher than 100 per 100,000 people, with the fourth highest being Liverpool.

Fortnite is the most popular video game in 2024

Rank Title Discord server size Twitch: average viewers Insta posts TikTok posts UK search volume Net positive Reddit sentiment Popularity score 1 Fortnite 1,053,876 59,832 47,308,874 60,200,000 5,871,000 17.02% 9.63 2 Roblox 1,024,622 4,225 7,895,899 65,200,000 26,240,000 16.14% 8.66 3 Minecraft 1,354,378 25,281 19,874,636 21,400,000 4,744,000 14.19% 8.22 4 Valorant 1,074,261 124,772 3,610,470 10,000,000 1,059,000 14.59% 7.93 5 Grand Theft Auto V 541,820 196,176 8,760,505 8,000,000 890,000 13.71% 7.47 6 League of Legends 344,569 145,939 8,986,754 4,600,000 671,000 14.16% 7.01 7 PUBG: Battlegrounds 120,770 14,498 20,747,620 48,800,000 260,600 16.89% 6.81 8 Apex Legends 795,068 36,700 5,690,520 7,600,000 423,600 13.67% 6.77 9 Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege 694,678 28,576 3,268,441 3,100,000 349,300 14.74% 6.47 9 Rocket League 695,407 8,736 1,930,503 6,700,000 507,900 14.76% 6.47

Fortnite

Popularity score: 9.63

Fortnite saw the highest popularity score in our study at 9.63. Fortnite is a free-to-play multiplayer game that incorporates the “battle royale” game format with building mechanics for a unique gameplay experience. The game is incredibly popular, particularly among younger gamers, so it’s no surprise that it stole the top spot.

Roblox

Popularity score: 8.66

Roblox has the second-highest popularity score at 8.66. Roblox differs from the traditional video game experience, as it provides a platform for user-generated content as well as creative tools and a social media element. Roblox received more than 26.2 million UK searches in the last 12 months and has exploded on TikTok, with 65.2 million posts on the platform.

Minecraft

Popularity score: 8.22

Minecraft has the third-highest popularity score in our study at 8.22. Minecraft is a sandbox survival, exploration and crafting game in which players can explore worlds solo or with friends. The crafting element of Minecraft cannot be understated, with some players pouring hundreds of hours into creating vast and complex buildings, cities and more.

Our tech expert, Rachel Sadler, comments:

“This research highlights the success of the free-to-play model, with seven of the 10 most popular video games being available at no cost. Free-to-play games make their money through in-game purchases and microtransactions, often providing seasonal content updates, new modes and special events to keep players coming back.”

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is the most positively discussed game on Reddit

Rank Name Positive sentiment Negative sentiment Neutral sentiment Net positive sentiment 1 Animal Crossing: New Horizons 51.61% 16.39% 32.00% 35.23% 2 Red Dead Redemption 2 40.81% 23.62% 35.57% 17.19% 3 Fortnite 40.83% 23.82% 35.35% 17.02% 4 PUBG: Battlegrounds 41.82% 24.92% 33.26% 16.89% 5 Dota 2 42.60% 26.00% 31.40% 16.60% 6 World of Warcraft 45.13% 28.95% 25.92% 16.18% 7 Roblox 41.14% 24.99% 33.87% 16.14% 8 Diablo 4 43.78% 27.98% 28.24% 15.80% 9 Overwatch 2 44.22% 28.43% 27.35% 15.79% 10 Starfield 43.85% 28.32% 27.83% 15.53%

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Net positive sentiment: 35.23%

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is the most positively discussed game on Reddit, with a net positive sentiment of 35.23 per cent across all posts. Animal Crossing: New Horizons is a social simulation game developed by Nintendo, where players can design, build and customise their own island and share it with their friends. Following our analysis, as many as 51.61 per cent of Reddit posts about the game were found to be positive, while just 16.39 per cent had an overall negative sentiment.

Red Dead Redemption 2

Net positive sentiment: 17.19%

Red Dead Redemption 2 received the second-highest net positive sentiment on Reddit at 17.19 per cent. This story-driven action-adventure game follows a group of outlaws as they attempt to outrun the law, fend off other gangs and survive in a rapidly changing world. Developed by Rockstar Games, Red Dead Redemption 2 has received 25 separate awards, including Game of the Year, at multiple different awards ceremonies. In total, 40.81 per cent of Reddit posts about the game were found to be positive, with 23.62 per cent being negative.

Fortnite

Net positive sentiment: 17.02%

Fortnite has the third highest net positive reception on Reddit at 17.02 per cent. While similar battle royale games such as Call of Duty: Warzone and Apex Legends have built large and dedicated player bases, Fortnite has continued to dominate the free-to-play shooter market with its fun and accessible gameplay. As much as 40.83 per cent of Reddit posts about Fortnite were found to be positive, while 23.62 per cent had an overall negative sentiment.

Boring, broken and hacked? Fortnite players discuss these issues the most on Reddit

Term Game with most mentions Reddit posts with the term boring Fortnite 23.07% broken Fortnite 20.06% cheat Valorant 21.26% hacked Fortnite 5.02% microtransactions Fortnite 2.01% terrible Fortnite 14.04% hilarious Animal Crossing: New Horizons 21.79%

While Fortnite received one of the highest net positive sentiment scores on Reddit, the game did see the most prevalent use of several negative terms. Almost a quarter of posts about Fortnite used the term “boring”, while a fifth included the term “broken”. Fortnite-related posts also received the most mentions of “hacked” (5.02 per cent), “microtransactions” (2.01 per cent) and “terrible” (14.04 per cent). This suggests that while the game is immensely popular, there remains a lot of criticism surrounding certain aspects of the gameplay experience.

However, it’s worth mentioning that another free-to-play shooter, Valorant, saw the most (21.26 per cent) Reddit posts mentioning the term “cheat”, the highest rate in our study. Meanwhile, Animal Crossing: New Horizons saw the highest rate of “hilarious” mentions at 21.79 per cent of posts, showing that the game’s online community is eager to share the fun they have.

Jaden Ashman (AKA “Wolfiez”) is the UK’s most successful esports player

Rank Player Name Player ID Total winnings Highest paying game 1 Jaden Ashman Wolfiez $1,367,708.07 Fortnite 2 Harry Pearson Veno $766,450.96 Fortnite 3 Benjamin Bance Bance $756,929.94 Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War 4 Henrik Mclean Hen $739,497.84 Fortnite 5 Kyle Jackson Mongraal $718,429.23 Fortnite 6 Jamie Craven Insight $691,682.26 Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War 7 Benjy David Fish BenjyFishy $652,275.32 Fortnite 8 Donovan Hunt TekKz $620,626.74 FIFA 19 9 Thomas Trewren Tommey $612,049.28 Call of Duty: Warzone 10 Cameron McKilligan Cammy $573,150.00 Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War 11 Rhys Price Rated $520,765.22 Call of Duty: Warzone 12 Finlay Ferguson rise. $456,199.88 Rocket League 13 Zachariah Siddall Pinq $434,676.16 Fortnite 14 Trei Morris Zer0 $397,258.73 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 15 Spencer Ealing HugeGorilla $387,209.46 FIFA 17 16 Ethan Pink Fifakill $352,072.43 Call of Duty: Warzone 17 Jack Robertson Doki $333,280.54 Rainbow Six Siege 18 Joseph Kidd noly $300,913.96 Rocket League 19 Kyle Robertson Scrub Killa $296,148.32 Rocket League 20 Alex McMeekin ALEX $289,680.28 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

Jaden Ashman / “Wolfiez”

Total competition winnings: $1,367,708

Jaden Ashman, also known as Wolfiez, is the UK’s most successful esports player, having earned almost $1.37 million from video game tournaments. All of Ashman’s winnings have come from entering Fortnite tournaments, and he has earned more than $1mn at the age of just 15.

Harry Pearson / “Veno”

Total competition winnings: $766,451

Harry Pearson, who also goes by Veno, is the British esports player with the second-highest winnings at $766,451. Like Wolfiez, all of Veno’s esports winnings have come from playing Fortnite, with almost half being won in a single year.

Benjamin Bance / “Bance”

Total competition winnings: $756,930

The UK’s third-most successful esports player is Benjamin Bance, or Bance for short, having earned a total of $756,930. Bance specialises in Call of Duty titles, with earnings recorded for 11 different games within the franchise. The most lucrative title for Bance so far has been Call of Duty: Cold War, with winnings of $285,000.

Our resident Home Tech Expert, Rachel Sadler, commented: “As many video games now require a constant and stable internet connection, the quality of your local broadband is paramount to achieving the best gaming experience. This is especially important for online multiplayer titles, where a difference in broadband speed can give some players an unfair advantage. “Additionally, the prevalence of hacking in video games is a continued issue for many online gamers, potentially ruining the fun for entire lobbies of players. Other issues, such as increased microtransactions, pay-to-win features and unpleasant online interactions, can all negatively impact a game’s enjoyability. “Despite some of these factors causing issues for gamers, they are often the exception, and the hobby is growing in popularity each year. Games are available for every niche, skill level and age group, so there really is something for everyone.”

Methodology

We wanted to assess the gaming landscape in 2024, revealing the best places to be a gamer in the UK as well as the most successful UK esports players and some of the most well-received games online.

To rank the best cities for gamers, we analysed the following factors, giving each a normalised score out of 10 before taking an average of the following:

Median download speed*: sourced from Ofcom’s Connected Nations 2023 report

sourced from Ofcom’s Connected Nations 2023 report 4G coverage*: the percentage of outdoor places that can receive a 4G signal from all four major operators, sourced from Ofcom’s Connected Nations 2023 report

the percentage of outdoor places that can receive a 4G signal from all four major operators, sourced from Ofcom’s Connected Nations 2023 report Annual searches for hacks and cheats: the number of searches made in each city between April 2023 and March 2024 for keywords such as “cheat codes”, “gaming hacks”, “videogame hacks” and “[game] hacks” using Google Ads Keyword Planner

the number of searches made in each city between April 2023 and March 2024 for keywords such as “cheat codes”, “gaming hacks”, “videogame hacks” and “[game] hacks” using Google Ads Keyword Planner Annual searches for top 10 games: the number of combined searches for the top 10 most popular games, also from Keyword Planner

the number of combined searches for the top 10 most popular games, also from Keyword Planner Gaming jobs: the number of jobs listed for the term “gaming” on Indeed as of 24 April 2024

the number of jobs listed for the term “gaming” on Indeed as of 24 April 2024 Gaming company HQs: the number of companies listed under the gaming category on Crunchbase

the number of companies listed under the gaming category on Crunchbase Tech Innovation Index score: sourced from the UK Tech Innovation Index

*For London, an average of all boroughs was taken

Data for esports earnings was sourced from esportsearnings.com.

Data for internet speeds and coverage was taken from thinkbroadband.com.

To create our popularity score when comparing video games, we combined the number of posts for each video game on Instagram and TikTok, the size of each game’s Discord community, the average number of viewers each game saw on Twitch in the past 30 days, each game’s UK search volume from the past year and the net rate of positive posts on Reddit for each game.

The sentiment analysis to find the number of posts that were positive, negative or neutral for each game was carried out by comparing all Reddit posts with an extensive list of terms that were inherently positive or negative. The net positive score was then calculated by comparing the number of posts with positive sentiment to those that were negative.

