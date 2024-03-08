Are you trying to binge Netflix but your internet is too slow? A slow broadband connection is at the top of modern-day frustrations – but it doesn’t have to be.
Get to the root of your internet woes with our guide. We’ve put together a troubleshooting guide to help you find out why your internet is so slow and how to fix it.
Why is my internet so slow?
Broadband speed can be affected by various factors, including your broadband provider, the area that you live in and an incorrect router setup. Some may come with a quick fix, while others won’t.
- Peak internet hours are between 8pm and 10pm, according to Ofcom. During this time, average internet speed drops, and it’s likely you’ll only receive the average minimum speed from your provider
- The number of connected devices can affect your broadband speed. More devices using the internet, such as laptops, phones and game consoles, means a slower speed
- Internet outage in your area. This could either be an outage in your neighbourhood or just at your home. You can usually check with your provider or Ofcom if there are any issues in your area
- Your router setup can cause slow internet connection if your wifi signal is obstructed by thick walls or placed in a corner where some of the signal is sent outside your home. If your router is old or its cables are worn, you’re also likely to have reduced internet speeds
- Broadband speeds in your area play a big part in what your average speed will be. For example, London broadband speeds may differ from broadband in Hull, which is why you should compare deals for broadband in your area
- Broadband speeds promised by your provider determine the average speeds you can expect to receive – even during busy periods. If your internet is slow and your advertised speed is too, you may want to consider a superfast fibre broadband deal
How to troubleshoot slow internet
If your internet speed is slow, you should first investigate by running a broadband speed test. This process measures your download and upload speeds. According to Ofcom data, the average broadband speed in the UK is 69.4Mbps – but your speed will depend on what your provider advertises.
Once you’ve run the speed test, double-check with your provider to confirm the promised speeds for your broadband deal. If you discover your speed is much slower, it’s time to contact your provider to find out why. Before you do, make sure that there are no issues with your provider’s service via its website and explore broadband issues in your area via Downdetector.
How can I fix slow internet speeds?
Fortunately, if your provider isn’t the cause of your slow internet, there are some quick fixes that you can try.
- Reboot your router: switch off your router by unplugging it, and wait for 15 to 30 seconds before plugging it back in. Wait a further few minutes before switching it back on
- Change router location: routers send out signals in all directions. If your router is obstructed by large furniture or thick walls, this will affect your internet speed. Place your router off the ground in a central area of your home. Have a play around with different spots to find the right one for you
- Boost wifi signal: if your wifi signal is weak and doesn’t reach all areas of your home, you might benefit from a wifi extender. This tool boosts signal strengths to hard-to-reach areas and improves your speed
- Disconnect unused devices: the more devices connected to your wifi, the slower your speeds will be. Most people have more than one phone, computer or iPad, so it’s easy to rack up several devices in a large household – disconnecting ones you’re not currently using should improve your speed
- Use an ethernet cable: while it’s not always convenient to sit close to your router, and not all devices are compatible with a wired connection, it does provide a faster and more stable connection