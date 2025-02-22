Kate Moss’s favourite vintage supplier presents party-perfect collection at London Fashion Week

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kate Moss’s go-to vintage supplier brought a party-perfect collection to London Fashion Week.

Annie Doble, founder of vintage treasure trove Annie’s Ibiza, brought glitz and glamour through an array of retro finds.

Over the years, Doble has supplied a myriad of stylish women, including Kate and Lila Moss, Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter.

Annie’s Ibiza consists of archive pieces from decades past, as well as new-season collaborations Doble has released with brands.

For this year’s London Fashion Week, Doble was inspired by the Renaissance period of 15th-century Italy, a time of artistic innovation and strength.

This collection channelled the feminine strength of Joan of Arc, Catharine Sforza and the enduring grace of women throughout history.

Doble debuted her first London Fashion Week collection just two years ago, at autumn/winter 2023, following her customers’ frequent requests for her to release her own collection.

This year, Annie’s Ibiza showcased a modern renaissance of gothic glamour and battle-inspired armour drenched in her Doble’s iconic sparkles.

The hooded silver dresses, heavy embellished capes and metallic accents evoked Joan of Arc’s gallant armour.

The runway was awash with delicate embellishments, a voluptuous bridal-esque gown made from vintage lace with a Victorian bustle, tapestry dress details, waist-cinching corsetry (an Annie’s Ibiza signature) and – of course – plenty of beads and sparkle.

Annie’s precise engineering and artistry converged in intricate metalwork and architectural silhouettes – one look of which was reminiscent of Zendaya’s iconic Mugler suit at the Dune: Part Two premiere last year.

Sustainability is of course a core pillar of Annie’s Ibiza’s design philosophy, with the collection incorporating deadstock, recycled, vegan and natural materials, including organic cotton and seaweed.

This collection is a simultaneous celebration of both history of future.

“Fashion should be timeless,” says Doble. “The craftsmanship of these pieces… they are something I would want to give to my grandchild.”