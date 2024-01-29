Scotland monkey escape - live: Search continues for Japanese Macaque on the run from Highlands wildlife park
The Japanese macaque escaped from its enclosure at Highland Wildlife Park near Kingussie, Inverness
A monkey is on the loose after escaping from a wildlife park in the Scottish Highlands. The Japanese macaque found a way out of its enclosure at Highland Wildlife Park near Kingussie.
The animal, nicknamed Kingussie Kong, has been spotted nicking nuts from neighbour’s bird feeders before giving zookeepers the runabout around the neighbourhood.
Staff at the park, run by the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland (RZSS), urged the public not to approach the primate and said zookeepers were searching for the animal.
Tony Brown, the owner of a hotel in the area, toldThe Independent: “At first, it walked passed our building outside the veteran’s lounge and my office. I was definitely startled - it is such an unusual sight.
“It then went into a neighbours garden and I followed it. I saw someone from the Wildlife Trust also following the monkey. They told me it’s not dangerous but I should stay away.
“It looked at me with its pink face thinking ‘are you going to feed me or are you going to give me the boot’.”
Zookeepers searching village for monkey
A team of zookeepers are patrolling Kingussie, Inverness, to capture and return the escaped monkey the Highland Wildlife Park.
Darren McGarry, head of living collections at Royal Zoological Society of Scotland, said: “A team of our charity’s expert keepers are patrolling the village today in order to locate and return the macaque that escaped yesterday.
“Although we don’t expect the monkey to be a threat to the public or pet animals, he should not be approached. We are doing everything we can to locate the macaque and are in talks with a drone company to help in this process.
“Locals are being encouraged to bring in any food that is kept outside, such as food waste bins and bird feeders to encourage the monkey to return to the park once he is hungry.”
Monkey escapes Scottish zoo
A monkey is on the loose after escaping from a wildlife park in the Scottish Highlands.
The Japanese macaque found a way out of its enclosure at Highland Wildlife Park near Kingussie on Sunday morning.
The slippery simian, nicknamed Kingussie Kong, has been spotted nicking nuts from neighbour’s bird feeders before giving zookeepers the runabout around the neighbourhood.
Monkey hunt as macaque goes on the run after escaping from wildlife park
Staff at Highland Wildlife Park urged the public not to approach the monkey
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies