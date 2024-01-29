The monkey is one of 34 Japanese macaques at Highland Wildlife Park (Highland Wildlife Park)

A monkey is on the loose after escaping from a wildlife park in the Scottish Highlands. The Japanese macaque found a way out of its enclosure at Highland Wildlife Park near Kingussie.

The animal, nicknamed Kingussie Kong, has been spotted nicking nuts from neighbour’s bird feeders before giving zookeepers the runabout around the neighbourhood.

Staff at the park, run by the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland (RZSS), urged the public not to approach the primate and said zookeepers were searching for the animal.

Tony Brown, the owner of a hotel in the area, toldThe Independent: “At first, it walked passed our building outside the veteran’s lounge and my office. I was definitely startled - it is such an unusual sight.

“It then went into a neighbours garden and I followed it. I saw someone from the Wildlife Trust also following the monkey. They told me it’s not dangerous but I should stay away.

“It looked at me with its pink face thinking ‘are you going to feed me or are you going to give me the boot’.”