Queen Camilla adopts rescue puppy after death of beloved Jack Russell

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Queen Camilla has found a new furry friend: an eight-week-old rescue puppy named Moley.

It comes a few months after the death of her beloved Jack Russell terrier, Beth, in 2024.

Camilla shared the news of her new canine companion while in Canterbury, at an event honouring the life of Aphra Behn, the city's celebrated literary figure from the 17th century.

Behn, renowned for her plays, novels, and poems, was a star in her era.

The Queen unveiled a statue of the writer outside the Beaney House of Art and Knowledge, a combined library, museum, and gallery.

During her visit, Camilla met with local groups and encountered Fergie, a golden retriever guide dog.

Fergie's owner, Susan Mason, 66, from Herne Bay, Kent, was participating in a "sensing culture" class. Camilla couldn't resist giving Fergie a belly rub.

open image in gallery Camilla’s late Jack Russell Beth, left, and her other dog Bluebell, right ( Arthur Edwards/The Sun/PA Wire )

"I’ve just got a new puppy who’s eight weeks old," Camilla told Ms Mason.

When asked what breed the puppy was, Camilla replied: “You may well ask. A bit of everything. It’s a rescue dog.”

She added: “It’s called Moley – looks just like a mole.”

Buckingham Palace posted the news of the death of the Queen’s dog on social media last November alongside a montage of images of the royal pet, with the message describing the joy the animal brought to Camilla.

The post read: “A sad farewell to Beth, the Queen’s much-loved companion from @Battersea_Dogs and Cats Home who brought such joy, whether on walkies, helping on official duties, or curled up by the fire.”

Beth, a Jack Russell terrier, was adopted by Camilla from the Battersea Dogs and Cats Home, just like the Queen’s other rescue dog Bluebell.

The two dogs were so loved by Camilla that they even featured on the Queen’s coronation gown, with goldwork motifs of the pair embroidered onto the historic dress which Camilla wore to be crowned.

It is understood the new puppy Moley is also from Battersea, the famous animal rescue centre in south London Camilla supports as patron.

It could well be small in stature like a Jack Russell, known for their big personalities.