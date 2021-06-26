Watch Matt Hancock’s video resignation

Matt Hancock has released a video of himself following his resignation from the post of Secretary of Health and Social Care.

Yesterday, he faced calls to resign from his position from the public, the Labour party and within his own ranks after The Sun published footage of him breaking social distancing rules with Gina Colangeno, a friend from university turned special advisor.

Standing outside, with a green leafy back drop, he said that he had offered his resignation to the Prime Minister, Boris Johnson.

“I understand the enormous sacrifices that everybody in this country has made, that you have made. And those who make the rules have go to stuck by them and that’s why I’ve got to resign,” he said.

He went to “thank people for their sacrifices and what they’ve done, everybody working in the NHS, across social care, everyone involved in the vaccine programme, and frankly everybody in this country.”

He said that he “looked forward from the supporting the government from the back bench” before signing off with the government’s slogan of “Build back better”.