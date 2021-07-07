Drone footage shot in California shows the dramatic effects of the state’s worst drought since 1977.

From the air, brown agricultural fields stretch for miles, with farmers forced to leave fields fallow, triggering water and energy rationing in some states.

The receding shoreline of the Salton Sea - California’s largest inland lake - has carried exposed silt into surrounding areas, causing a further ecological crisis.

Devastating aerial views of an almost evaporated canal and dead palm trees on the beach in Salton City were also captured by the drone.