An 11-year-old girl named Ren, who is a member of Extinction Rebellion, delivered a powerful speech about the damage human kind are doing to the Earth during Monday’s protests.

“The animals and plants had this planet before we did, and we came and destroyed it”, she told a crowd of hundreds of people gathered near St Martin’s Lane in London.

“Until the government admits to its mistakes and stands with the people, nothing will happen. We did this so we need to fix it.”

Ren’s speech was met with rapturous applause.