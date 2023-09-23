Meet the fearless Gen Z climate activists fighting for their future

Gen Z climate activists Ella Weber and Heather Chen skipped school to be on the frontlines of this year's Climate Week protests.

Weber, a senior at University of Idaho, was arrested Monday, 18 September while protesting in front of the Federal Reserve.

Weber and Chen’s main goals for Climate Week were demanding real climate solutions and asking Biden to declare a climate emergency.

“Young people have always led the charge and they’ve always been the ones changing the political common sense in America. And right now, I think we’re doing that again,” said Chen, a member of the Sunrise Movement.