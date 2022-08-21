Moment sewage pours into sea in Sussex forcing beach to close for swimming

Untreated waste water was pumped into the sea at the shoreline in Sussex, forcing a beach to close on Wednesday, 17 August.

Footage has emerged showing brown polluted water gushing out of a pipe onto Bexhill beach.

Fourty beaches across England and Wales had pollution warnings in place this week after sewage systems were overwhelmed by flooding.

Water companies have been criticised after recent heavy rainfall has led to a significant number of discharges of sewage, while the average water company's boss's total pay increased by 20% over the last year.

