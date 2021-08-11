Wally the Walrus is at it again, this time appearing to drive a boat he clambered into during his latest escapade.

The troublesome walrus can be seen making himself at home after climbing into the motorboat, even peering into the cockpit for a few moments before flopping over the side of the vessel.

Wally, believed to be from Norway, has established quite a reputation after travelling by himself between Wales, England and France.

His latest escapade was filmed along the Irish coast, where the mammal has already damaged a number of boats during his trip to Cork.