Andy Burnham makes cheeky request to people of Manchester as he’s re-elected mayor

Andy Burnham has been re-elected as mayor of Greater Manchester, having won 63.4 % of the vote - and is now asking locals to “buy him a pint” if they see him out and about celebrating.

“How can you not celebrate when you’re in Manchester City Centre?”, he remarked when asked by Sky’s Sophy Ridge how he’d be marking the occasion.

Mr Burnham added that Labour’s success over the local elections shows the country is “crying out for change” under the Tories.