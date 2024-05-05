Save the Children ambassador Myleene Klass visits maternal health clinic in Colombia

Save the Children ambassador Myleene Klass described pregnancy and childbirth as a “silent emergency” during a visit to a maternal health clinic in Colombia.

New analysis from the charity found that 24 million women will give birth this year without the support of a doctor, midwife or nurse – that’s 46 births a minute, making mothers and children more vulnerable than ever.

Ahead of International Day of the Midwife on Sunday 5 May, Save the Children have launched a new campaign, Expecting Better, which aims to create lasting change for children around the world and for women everywhere to be able to expect better healthcare for themselves and their baby.

