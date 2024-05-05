Eurovision boss responds to calls for Israel to be disqualified

Eurovision’s deputy director general, Jean Philip de Tender, has responded to calls for Israel not to be allowed to participate in this year’s show - but insists the situation is “not the same as Russia.”

“We do understand the concerns”, he told Sky.

“The Eurovision Song Concert is a music event...it’s not a competition between nations or governments.”

He continued by adding that when the board reviewed the situation, Israel had met all obligations that would allow them to continue taking part.