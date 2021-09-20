Watch live as lava spews from volcano on Spanish island La Palma

A volcano on the Spanish Canary Island of La Palma is currently erupting, sending streams of lava and a plume of smoke and ash into the air from the Cumbre Vieja national park in the south of the island.

Thousands of residents are fleeing their homes and authorities had already begun evacuating the infirm and some farm animals from nearby villages before the volcanic activity had begun.

No injuries have been reported thus far but at least three streams of lava have been seen pouring from the crater and making their way down towards the sea.