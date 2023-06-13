Torrential hailstorm hits northwest England as Met Office issues warning

Hailstones pelted Cheshire on Monday (12 June) as the Met Office issued a yellow weather warning predicting heavy rain and thunder.

A weekend of sunshine has been dampened by wet weather across the UK, with weather warnings continuing to be in place for parts of Scotland and Northern Ireland into Tuesday.

The Met Office predicted "large accumulations" of rain "with an excess of 30mm in an hour for some locations and the potential for 60-80mm or more in a few hours where thunderstorms align for a time" in Monday's intense weather conditions.