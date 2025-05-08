3 Doors Down singer Brad Arnold has revealed he has been diagnosed with stage 4 cancer in a new video message to fans.

The 46-year-old announced he has kidney cancer that has spread to his lung in an emotional Instagram video on Wednesday (7 May).

The Here Without You singer said: “I'd love for you to lift me up in your prayers every chance you get, and I think it’s time for me to go listen to ‘It’s Not My Time’ a little bit, right?”

The band had been scheduled to perform at the Welcome to Rockville Festival in Daytona Beach, Florida, next week ahead of a US tour throughout the summer. All forthcoming dates have now been cancelled.