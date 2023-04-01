Watch: South Park pokes fun at Andrew Tate in latest episode

South Park appears to poke fun at Andrew Tate in their latest episode.

In the episode, titled “Spring Break”, Tate was depicted via the character Alonzo Fineski, a “toxic masculinity coach” who is revealed to be a wanted sex trafficker.

Alonzo sports a shaved head, wears faded sunglasses and smokes a cigar – an image sculpted around Tate.

“I think I need to explain something to you,” Alonzo is told in the episode.

“I’m just trying to combat the messages that the liberal left is putting out to young men about their male instincts being toxic.”

Tate, a former kickboxing world champion, who has amassed millions of followers for his misogynistic online content, is currently under arrest in Romania and facing allegations of human trafficking and being part of an organised crime gang.

On Friday 31 March, Tate won an appeal against jail detention and was placed under house arrest.

Hours later he shared a video online pacing in his house while smoking a cigar.

The Independent has contacted Comedy Central, which airs South Park, for comment.

