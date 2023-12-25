Ariana Debose reveals health scare almost meant she didn’t perform Baftas rap

Ariana DeBose has opened up about a health scare she suffered before performing her rap at the Baftas earlier this year.

The Oscar-winning actor, 32, spoke about the viral moment as she appeared on The Jonathan Ross Show on Christmas Eve.

During February's ceremony, DeBose performed a rendition of the Eurythmics hit “Sisters Are Doin’ It for Themselves” and namechecked female stars in the audience in a rap.

"I kind of was [really ill] but I'm a theatre kid, the show must go on," she told Ross.

"I didn't have the heart to back out. I'd been deemed well enough to continue to work."