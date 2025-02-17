Kneecap director Rich Peppiatt dedicated his Bafta award for outstanding British debut to those who are fighting to “have their homeland respected”.

The Irish-language comedy-drama depicts the Belfast rap trio’s rise to fame and how they strived to bring the Irish language to a younger generation.

Hailing Kneecap as a "movement", Peppiatt added as he collected the award in London on Sunday (16 February): "Everyone should have their language respected, their culture respected.

“This award is dedicated to everyone out there who's fighting that fight.”