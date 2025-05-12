Stacey Solomon admitted she is “devastated” after losing out on a Bafta TV award.

The television presenter was nominated for Entertainment Performance for her show, Sort Your Life Out, and the show was also nominated for Factual Entertainment, but lost out to Rob and Ryan’s Grand Tour.

In an Instagram video post on Monday (12 May), the presenter said: “I'm not handling it very well, I'm not taking it very gracefully. I'm devastated for our whole team like I'm so gutted for our team. Everyone got dressed up and were really hopeful because I think because they work so hard.”