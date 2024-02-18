Hugh Grant channels Oompa-Loompa as he presents Baftas 2024 award

Hugh Grant channeled hisWonka character, an Oompa-Loompa, as he presented the 2024 Bafta for best director at Sunday’s (18 February) ceremony.

The actor, 63, starred in the iconic role alongside Timothee Chalamet in Paul King’s musical.

He presented the category by using lines from one of the songs from the film, “Oompa Loompa”, drawing laughs from the audience.

Grant also appeared to poke fun at his previous blunt responses, saying: “Oompa Loompa doompity-dong, most of these films were frankly too long. Oompa Loompa doompity-dah, but for some reason the nominees are.”