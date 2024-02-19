Andrew Scott was bombarded by inappropriate questions from a BBC reporter on the Baftas red carpet.

The actor, 47, appeared uncomfortable as he was asked questions about Saltburn and fellow Irish actor Barry Keoghan.

“Do you know Barry well?” the reporter asked, before then enquiring about his reaction to the “naked dance scene at the end of Saltburn”.

Trying to dodge the awkward question, Scott suggested he didn’t want to “spoil it for anybody” but the reporter continued with his line of questioning.

“There is a lot of talk about prosthetics, how well do you know him?” Paterson asked, before waving and walking away.