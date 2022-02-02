BBC release new advert celebrating 100 years

The BBC have released a new advert celebrating 100-years of broadcasting.

Unveiling the two-minute-long advert on Twitter, the BBC said: “The BBC is something that belongs to all of us. #ThisIsOurBBC.”

The advert cleverly clips together a script “defining the BBC’s role”.

A compilation of shows from Killing Eve to Eastenders, from Strictly Come Dancing to BBC Radio 1 explains what public service broadcasting is.

It finishes by highlighting: “The BBC is something that belongs to all of us. Every one of us.”

