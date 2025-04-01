Jon Richardson teased fans that he was swapping comedy for the classroom in an Instagram video posted on Monday, 31 March.

The comedian, known for TV shows such as 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown and Meet the Richardsons, said he was inspired by an old diary entry he wrote in 1997, when he was 14 years old, to train to be a teacher.

The comedian will join the cast of Waterloo Road for its 16th series.

Of his new venture, Richardson said: "I wanted to be a teacher growing up so hopefully this role will put all those ambitions to bed."