Independent TV
Showing now | Culture
00:59
Jon Richardson explains why he’s stepping away from stand-up comedy for very different career
Jon Richardson teased fans that he was swapping comedy for the classroom in an Instagram video posted on Monday, 31 March.
The comedian, known for TV shows such as 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown and Meet the Richardsons, said he was inspired by an old diary entry he wrote in 1997, when he was 14 years old, to train to be a teacher.
The comedian will join the cast of Waterloo Road for its 16th series.
Of his new venture, Richardson said: "I wanted to be a teacher growing up so hopefully this role will put all those ambitions to bed."
Up next
06:38
Is the party over? How Gen Z is killing big booze
09:22
Gangs of London cast reveal behind-the-scenes secrets
05:39
Singer-songwriter James Bay launches new Music Box series
10:46
The Oscars | Overrated or Underrated?
04:42
What to do when you visit Jamaica
04:46
How to make the most of your trip to Italy’s Amalfi Coast
06:17
Here’s where to avoid the tourist crowds in Spain
05:14
How to make the most of your city break in the USA
02:03
How Melania and Donald Trump’s awkward kiss got everyone speculating
03:22
The Brookside kiss that made a lesbian storyline mainstream
02:15
The Spider-Man kiss was an ordeal for both actors but it was worth it
02:22
The green dress Keira Knightley wore everyone wanted
09:22
Gangs of London cast reveal behind-the-scenes secrets
06:11
How filming took an actor to the Sahara and Arctic Ocean
07:50
The ‘intense challenge’ of filming Netflix’s American Primeval
06:21
Nicholas Hoult and Bill Skarsgård faced their fears filming Nosferatu
05:49
Lemoncello perform ‘Old Friend’ in Music Box session
05:45
Lemoncello perform ‘Sunflower’ in Music Box session
04:13
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Wishes’ for Music Box session
03:58
Boston trio Tiny Habits perform ‘Mudroom’ in Music Box session
03:51
Searching for the ‘Whitby Woman’
04:18
On the campaign trail with Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg
06:26
Life at 50C: Delhi’s streets struggling to cope with heatwave
04:30
Indian farmers use election to make voices heard against Narendra Modi
10:42
What would a President Trump 2.0 look like?
06:27
When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?
07:23
How airlines greenwash the skies
06:35
Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines
07:25
What is tactical voting - and why could it be a powerful tool?
04:31
Are ultra-processed foods bad for you?
07:30
Why are UK councils going bankrupt?
03:34
What causes the winter flu and how does it differ from other types?
00:58
Girls film themselves trapped under building in Myanmar earthquake
01:27
Trump calls friend Kid Rock ‘Bob’ in bizarre Oval Office appearance
00:58
Parliament lights up in Elon Musk protest
01:33
Martin Lewis shares how to claim council tax discount after April rise
00:36
Seven ejected as Timberwolves and Pistons get into mass brawl
00:16
Roy Keane compares Reece James to England legend after Lativa goal
01:17
Everton forward proposed to on pitch after year-long pregnancy break
00:51