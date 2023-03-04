Awkward moment Saturday Kitchen guest confuses ‘whim’ for vulgar word live on BBC One

Saturday Kitchen chef Poppy O’Toole caused a bit of a stir on social media after confusing the world “whim” for “q***” as she prepared some food for guest Alesha Dixon.

Discussing her TikTok fame with host Matt Tebbutt - O’Toole has four million followers on the app - she insisted that she only started posting “on a whim”.

However, instead of saying “whim”, she confused the word with “q***” before asking what it was.

Later on, Tebbutt apologised to viewers and said he’ll tell O’Toole what the word means “after the show”.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.