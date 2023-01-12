A new documentary follows the Team Wales Adaptive Abilities cheer squad as they get ready for the world championships in Florida.

Blood, Sweat and Cheer tracks the hard hours of training put in by the team made up of both disabled and non-disabled athletes.

It captures the “highs, lows, twists, and turns” as they prepare to face cheerleading superstars Team USA.

The one-off film aired on BBC Three on Wednesday, 11 January, and is available to watch now on the BBC iPlayer

