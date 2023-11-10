A music video for “Now and Then”, which is expected to be the last Beatles song, has been released.

The video, directed by Peter Jackson, includes unseen footage of the band and what the director describes as “a few precious seconds of The Beatles performing in their leather suits”.

It is said to be the earliest known film of the group and “never seen before”.

“Now and Then” features performances from all four members of the iconic group, including guitar parts recorded by the late George Harrison in 1995 and vocals by John Lennon drawn from a late-70s demo, prior to his death in 1980.

AI-assisted software was used to isolate Lennon’s vocal from the demo recording.

The full video can be viewed here.