Bebe Rexha sobs on camera after being ‘threatened’ at airport for ‘speaking Albanian’

Singer Bebe Rexha has taken to Instagram sobbing after she claims an employee of Lufthansa Airlines “threatened” her while she was trying to board a plane.

The Grammy nominee appeared on camera with smudged makeup, claiming she was not allowed onto a flight for speaking Albanian to another member of a staff, who she thought was from the country.

“I believe this to be a hate crime because I am Albanian,” she later posted in a statement.

“He would not let me take his name. He continued to mentally abuse me to make me feel like he was more powerful than he was.”

The Independent contacted Lufthansa for comment, who responded: “We reached out to Bebe Rexha and are in direct contact with her to understand the situation. As an international airline, we connect people and countries around the globe.

“Our guests and employees come from all over the world. Diversity and equal opportunity are core values for our company and our corporate culture. We do not tolerate any discriminatory behavior of any kind.”