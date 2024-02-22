Ben Shephard makes unfortunate on air blunder ahead of Good Morning Britain exit

Ben Shephard left Lorraine Kelly and Kate Garraway in hysterics with an awkward blunder during Good Morning Britain on Thursday 22 February.

As Lorraine introduced her show, she showcased an array of costumes, before joking that one was “made for” Ben.

“I thought it was Wee Willy W***y’s... Wee Willy Winkie’s nightgown,” he responded, muddling his words in an unfortunate fashion.

The trio then burst out laughing as they tried to move on from the slip.

“This Morning is feeling really good right now,” Kate joked, referencing Ben’s move to the show as she reacted to his blunder.