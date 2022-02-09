Beyoncé has been nominated for her first Oscar at this year’s Academy Awards, receiving a Best Original Song nod for her track “Be Alive” for the biopic King Richard. The 2021 film stars Will Smith as Richard Williams, father of tennis twins Serena and Venus Williams.

The “Love On Top” singer isn’t the only musician to receive their first Oscar nomination this year, with Billie Eilish recognised in the same category for her Bond single, “No Time to Die”.

