This resurfaced clip shows George Galloway making a joke about Michael Barrymore’s previous alcohol addiction.

The heated exchange, which took place during their appearance on Celebrity Big Brother in 2006, has resurfaced following Mr Galloway’s by-election win in Rochdale on Friday (1 March)

The two contestants came to blows following a row over a banking task which escalated.

Mr Galloway shouts to Barrymore: “Poor me, poor me, poor me, pour me a drink.”

Barrymore replies: “You are out of order”.

The entertainer is then defended by his fellow housemates including Preston and Pete Burns.