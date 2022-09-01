Late Bill Turnbull shows love for bees in resurfaced BBC Breakfast clip

Former BBC Breakfast host Bill Turnbull, who has died aged 66, showed a soft spot for bees during his time on the show.

It was announced on Thursday, 1 September, that Turnbull passed away from prostate cancer, leading some to reminisce over his best television moments.

Turnbull, who began beekeeping around 15 years ago, can be seen in this resurfaced footage sharing his “top tips” for looking after the insects.

Some of his advice included planting “bee-friendly” flowers and buying local honey to support local beekeepers.

