Alex Jones claims his book has sold more copies than 'any Harry Potter'

Right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones has claimed that his latest book has sold more copies than any title in the Harry Potter franchise.

The Infowars founder made unverified claims on the Louder with Crowder show, saying that his book, The Great Reset, had climbed up the charts.

"So it is the number one book, not just fiction, not just non-fiction — all of them. More than any textbook, more than any Harry Potter book," Jones said.

The Harry Potter series has sold over 500m copies worldwide.

