Watch Axel Blake's winning Britain's Got Talent performance

Comedian Alex Blake has been crowned the winner of Britain’s Got Talent 2022.

The 33-year-old property maintenance manager from west London was announced the winner of ITV’s hit competition series during Sunday’s (5 June) grand finale.

Blake – who released an Amazon Prime special in 2020 – will take home the £250,000 prize and perform at the Royal Variety Performance.

Earlier in the series, Axel was given the “golden buzzer” by Simon Cowell at his initial audition, which put him straight through to the semi-finals.

He is the second “golden buzzer” act in BGT history to win the show, after last year’s Jon Courtenay.

You can watch Blake’s winning stand-up set in full here.