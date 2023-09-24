Busker’s reaction as she realises woman who tipped her is Kelly Clarkson

A busker got a huge shock when she realised a woman who tipped her performance of Tina Turner was, in fact, global singer Kelly Clarkson.

Clarkson was on her way to a soundcheck when she came across the woman singing in Las Vegas and was so impressed with her voice that she gave her a tip.

The woman, without realising it was Clarkson, asked her to sing. She then got the surprise of her life when she realised it was the global star.

Clarkson shared the clip on X, formerly Twitter, with the caption: “This incredible woman had no clue who I was, and then it hit her, and it made my day.”