Cardi B has offered to officiate Kal Penn's wedding to Josh Hall.

The actor came out and announced his engagement following an 11-year romance last weekend, and the Grammy Award winner's offer stems from a dream Penn recently shared.

"Cardi B was on my flight to LA. I fell asleep and had a dream that she officiated our wedding on the plane and the three of us walked out of LAX holding hands," Penn revealed on Twitter.

"First, why didn't you say hi! Second, I'm licensed to do that sooo... let me know," Cardi replied.

